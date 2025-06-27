PF acting president Given Lubinda laments that people borrowed and sold properties to attend Edgar Lungu’s burial, which never happened. And Lubinda says the PF will leave South Africa with a spirit of uniting all opposition political parties in Zambia. Speaking at a media briefing, Thursday, Lubinda said the PF would never stop mourning Lungu. “Mourning Edgar Chagwa Lungu shall never stop. We’ll never stop mourning him. We shall mourn him forever. During this period that we’re going to wait for the court process in Pretoria, we’re determined to continue to have public mourning. We’re going to engage ourselves in memorial services until that day that God permits that the remains of Edgar Chagwa Lungu are interred. We won’t be...