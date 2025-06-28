DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda has revealed that the commission arrested 4,728 drug traffickers in 2024. Meanwhile, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu says the fight against drugs must be driven by data, science and innovation because prevention is not guesswork. Speaking during the commemoration of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Kafue, Thursday, Banda said the commission seized a total of 43.2 tonnes of all forms of cannabis, 27.9 kilograms of codeine and 1.9 kilograms of cocaine last year. “This day, commemorated annually on the 26th of June, serves as a powerful reminder of the global commitment to strengthening action and cooperation in achieving a world free of drug abuse....