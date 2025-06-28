FINANCE Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says there is no manipulation in the current appreciation of the Kwacha. Dr Musokotwane also argues that it is not just foreigners who are praising the new dawn government, stating that many Zambians are also happy. Speaking in the National Assembly, Thursday, during debates on the measures government was taking to address rising inflation and the factors contributing to the increase in commodity prices, Dr Musokotwane said the country’s foreign currency reserves were currently at $4.8 billion. He said this would not be the case if there had been any manipulation of the exchange rate. This statement came after Kamfinsa PF MP Christopher Kang’ombe asked if government was artificially controlling the exchange rate or if...