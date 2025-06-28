VICE-President Mutale Nalumango says there was no alternative but to seek legal redress in order to repatriate late former president Edgar Lungu’s remains to Zambia. And Vice-President Nalumango says government has not withdrawn Bill No. 7 of 2025, but only deferred it to allow further consultations. On the other hand, Vice-President Nalumango says winning the Lumezi parliamentary by-election is a signal, indicating that 2026 is “kwenyu” (has been secured). During the Vice-President’s Question and Answer Session, Friday, Matero PF MP Miles Sampa wondered why the government had decided to prolong Lungu’s funeral by suing the grieving family. However, Vice-President Nalumango said there was no other alternative but to seek legal redress on the matter. “I think the cancellation was very...