SHIWANG’ANDU PF member of parliament Stephen Kampyongo says President Hakainde Hichilema must first fulfill his earlier promises before committing to improve the country’s economy in the next three years. Recently during a meeting with Banks represented by their Chief Executive Officers, President Hichilema said he was confident that the economy would be in a different space in the next three years and that those who couldn’t see his vision for the economy would soon see it. Reacting to the statement in an interview, Saturday, Kampyongo said President Hichilema should first check if he had delivered his earlier promises before making other commitments. “Before the president makes further undertakings in terms of economic reforms, he has to look back...