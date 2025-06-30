SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe has wondered whether President Hakainde Hichilema is working when the cost of living in the country is high, stating that he should work during holidays. Meanwhile, former PF deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri says President Hichilema should not expect Zambians to be productive when the cost of doing business is high. And Phiri says President Hichilema can go ahead and cancel any holidays since he is in charge. On Friday, President Hichilema said the country already has too many holidays with low levels of productivity across the board. The Head of State noted that there had been a shift in the citizens’ mentality who increasingly prioritized holidays over hard work. Reacting to the statement...