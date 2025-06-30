ECONOMIST Noah Kabwita says he does not anticipate the inflation rate to drop to a single digit this year. Recently, the Zambia Statistics Agency (Zamstats) announced that the country’s annual inflation for June 2025 had reduced to 14.1 percent from 15.1 percent recorded in May 2025. Speaking during this month’s bulletin, ZAMSTATS Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda said the reduction was mainly attributed to price movements in both food and non-food items. In an interview, Saturday, Kabwita said although the year looked promising, he did not anticipate the inflation rate dropping to a single digit. “We need to work extra hard, we need to rethink our model, we need to look at what it is that we can...