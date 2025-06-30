ARMY Commander Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele says the Zambia Army will rehabilitate the disused and delapidated Bon Accord Hotel in Livingstone into a three or four star facility. Speaking at the handover ceremony of the building situated opposite Livingstone Civic Centre along Musi-oa-Tunya Road, Lt Gen Zyeele said the restoration of Bon Accord Hotel which was built by Rhodesia Railways will restore Zambia Army’s pride and renew it’s commitment to serving the country. “The rehabilitation of the Born Accord Hotel is not just cosmetic, it is a strategic impetus. We vision a facility that will serve as a dignified transit point for our officers and soldiers in this part of the country, while also contributing to the economic potential...