Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center Minister of Finance and National Planning Situmbeko Musokotwane making his remarks during the 2025 Budget symposium at Mulungushi International Conference center on Monday 30th September 2024 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

FINANCE Minister Dr Situmebo Musokotwane says the supplementary budget of K33.6 billion has been necessitated by the huge debt left by the Patriotic Front government. On Thursday, Dr Musokotwane presented a supplementary budget of K33.6 billion to the National Assembly. He said out of the recommended K33.6 billion, K11.0 billion had been allocated to loans and investments for dismantling outstanding fuel arrears, while K105 million was meant for disaster mitigation. On Friday, as MPs debated a motion to adopt the Report of the Planning and Budgeting Committee, Lunte PF MP Mutotwe Kafwaya argued that there were serious challenges because government was failing to pay VAT refunds. “Value Added Tax affects the poor people more than rich people. The Committee observes...