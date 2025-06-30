FORMER Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) president Linda Kasonde says while government has been pushed to defer constitutional amendment Bill 7, it’s not yet over. And Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa says the issue of delimitation is a fraud. Speaking during a public discussion forum, Friday, Kasonde said there was nothing of value in Bill 7, adding that lawmakers were not the law unto themselves. This was after she was asked why each government that came into power wanted to amend the Constitution. “I think it’s opportunism because they want to increase their chances of winning the next elections. And I think we don’t have democrats, people who truly believe in democracy and who are in charge of this country. We...