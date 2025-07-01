THE Lusaka Magistrates’ Court has sentenced former Kasama PF MP Kelvin Sampa to two years imprisonment with hard labour for obtaining K1.4 million by false pretences. Sampa was convicted of theft by agent for obtaining K1.4 million from a businessman running Mbaruku Trading Limited, on the pretext that he would help him get his goods released, which the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) had impounded. When the matter came up for judgement before Magistrate Trevor Kasanda yesterday, the court held that the state had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt. He therefore found Sampa guilty and convicted him. In mitigation, the convict, through his lawyer, stated that the funds were refunded and urged the court to exercise maximum leniency and consider...