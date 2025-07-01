DRUG Enforcement Commission (DEC) Director General Nason Banda has advised law enforcement officers to outsmart white-collar criminals who, he says, are intellectuals. He adds that the people of Zambia no longer want stories, but results. Speaking at the official opening of the Financial Crimes Investigations and Virtual Assets Investment Training programme, Monday, Banda said it was important for officers to be equipped with advanced tools because financial crimes and cyber threats had become damaging. “We live in an era where technology is advancing faster than ever before. Virtual assets; ranging from crypto currencies to tokenised securities have created unprecedented challenges that call for innovation in all our interventions. We are witnessing a rise in new vulnerabilities: from money laundering through...