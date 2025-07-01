PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says State House is a workstation, not a place for enjoying power. Speaking during the commissioning ceremony of the 100 MW Chisamba Solar Plant, Monday, the President said there was no magic in running the economy. “This project means more power, 100 MW to the grid. It means we are now saving ourselves from carbon emissions. This project is contributing to basically making our environment greener by basically taking away carbon emissions. And I suggested that the Kariba North bank extension, ZESCO must now begin to trade in that carbon, that we are basically creating value from a power station. Additional revenue, let’s not leave money on the table. The more we do these things the more...