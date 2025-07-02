FISHERIES and Livestock Minister Peter Kapala says government has directed Sino Metals to engage a consultant to conduct evaluations on the pollution of the Kafue River. He says the consultant’s report will be crucial in determining the final compensation for the victims. Kapala has further confirmed that government has suspended all forms of fishing activities on the Kafue River following its pollution by acidic effluent from Sino Metals. Responding to a question from Lufubu MP Wesley Kolala, who asked about government’s plans to support those who lost their source of livelihood in his constituency due to the pollution, Kapala said government needed to ensure that the fish was safe for human consumption before the suspension could be lifted. “Government has...