THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has arrested two Chinese nationals for trafficking in 1.5 grammes of methamphetamine and 0.96 grammes of heroin. In a statement, Wednesday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said operations in Lusaka led to the arrest of Kexia Zheng, 32, and Chenjiang Chen, 36, both residents of Lilayi Extension. Tamba added that officers further seized K8,000 in cash, believed to be proceeds of crime. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC), through its various offices, has continued to intensify its efforts in combating drug trafficking and abuse across the country. In Lusaka Province, DEC officers conducted an operation that led to the arrest of two Chinese nationals identified as Kexia Zheng, male aged 32 and Chenjiang Chen, female...