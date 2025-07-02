PF faction deputy secretary general Brenda Nyirenda says the UPND government keeps presenting supplementary budgets because of careless expenditure. On Friday, Finance Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the supplementary budget of K33.6 billion had been necessitated by the huge debt left by the Patriotic Front government. In an interview, Nyirenda argued that Dr Musokotwane’s justification of blaming the PF was just a lame excuse. “It’s just lame excuses. I cannot explain so much because I am in the Planning and Budgeting Committee. So, I am tied. I can’t reveal some information because it’s privileged information given to me because of the post I hold as vice chairperson of the Committee. But the truth of the matter is, the new dawn...