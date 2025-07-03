ATTORNEY General Mulilo Kabesha says government will not withdraw Bill 7, but will instead follow the guidance given by the Constitutional Court. The Constitutional Court recently held that the State’s decision to initiate a Constitution amendment process before undertaking wide consultations was unconstitutional. The court therefore ordered that an independent body of experts must now conduct wide consultations with the people. Following this ruling, various stakeholders urged the government to abandon the bill, with the Law Association of Zambia arguing that Bill 7 was a nullity and could not legally be a basis for any future constitutional reforms. In an interview, Monday, Kabesha said those advocating for the complete withdrawal of Bill 7 were “lawless” people, as the court had...