Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Wednesday 8th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has announced that Cabinet approved a bill to introduce licensure examinations for teachers. And Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema has not violated the Constitution in pushing for its amendment. Addressing the media, Thursday, Mweetwa said the current teaching profession Act of 2013 was not comprehensive in regulating the conduct and practice of the profession. He added that Cabinet also approved a bill to prescribe the number of judges for the Supreme Court, Constitutional Court, Court of Appeal and High Court. “Currently, the Teaching Profession Act, 2013, is not comprehensive in regulating the conduct and practice of the teaching profession, because the Act has two parallel disciplinary structures for teachers in the private and public sector,...