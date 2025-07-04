KABWATA UPND MP Andrew Tayengwa has threatened to sue Hot FM after a caller accused him of corruption and nepotism. But Ministry of Information and Media Permanent Secretary Thabo Kawana has defended the station, insisting that Hot FM cannot be blamed for the allegations made by the caller. During the breakfast show on Thursday, callers were asked to rate the performance of their MPs in various constituencies. A caller who introduced himself as someone from Kabwata Constituency accused Tayengwa of giving CDF contracts to people he knew, and soliciting a kickback of K50,000. However, when given an opportunity to respond to those allegations during the same programme, Tayengwa accused the radio station of flouting IBA rules and threatened legal action....