FAZ president Keith Mweemba has called on the newly inducted Executive Committee members to put into action the knowledge gained during the FIFA Induction Workshop held in Lusaka. Speaking at the close of the two-day workshop hosted at Intercontinental Hotel, Mweemba expressed gratitude to FIFA for its ongoing support in equipping member associations with the tools needed to foster growth and professional development within football structures. Mweemba emphasised that the next phase after the workshop is about implementation, urging his team to translate knowledge into measurable action. “We have learnt quite a lot of things and what remains to be done now is a matter of implementation. We have a very good executive and going forward there is no doubt...