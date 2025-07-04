THE National Assembly on Wednesday rejected a motion moved by Mpika member of parliament Francis Kapyanga, urging government to introduce programmes to promote annual health check-ups among citizens. And former Minister of Health Dr Chitalu Chilufya wondered why the members of parliament wanted to frown upon the fitness of their bodies when they paid for their car fitness every year. Debating the motion on the floor of the House, Dr Chilufya, who is Mansa Central MP, expressed disappointment in how the members of parliament were frowning over fitness, adding that people must rethink the importance of their health. “The reality is that you are mandated to ensure that your car has a fitness test every year and you pay for...