POLICE yesterday recorded a warn and caution statement from film producer David Kazadi for allegedly producing obscene material. This follows his apprehension in relation to a viral obscene video involving social media influencer Mwaka Halwindi. Last Friday, the internet was abuzz with a 22-second video showing Halwindi engaged in oral sex with an unidentified man. In an interview, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said Kazadi was still in custody. “He is still in custody. We’ve recorded a warn and caution statement from him for producing obscene material contrary to section 177 (1)(a) of the Penal Code. That’s the alleged offence as at now, and a warn and caution statement has been recorded from him. So the next procedure...