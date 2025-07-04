MPIKA PF MP Francis Kapyanga has urged Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti to contest elections next year so that she can freely engage in parliamentary debates. But Chama South PF MP Davison Mung’andu has argued that the Patriotic Front must heed the Speaker’s advice and put the party in order. On Tuesday, some PF MPs walked out of the House in frustration after Speaker Mutti told them to put their house in order because they were “exhibiting disorderly conduct, the same way they exhibit disorderly conduct in their party.” This was after Nakonde PF MP Lukas Simumba rose on an urgent matter of public importance, asking why the Speaker had not announced the Leader of the Opposition chosen...