NEW Heritage Party leader Chishala Kateka says it makes people angry when President Hakainde Hichilema praises himself. And Kateka says the Kwacha is actually not stabilising, stating that the local currency usually appreciates during this period of the year due to people and mines paying taxes. Commenting on President Hichilema’s statement that if he wasn’t the Head of State, he would actually be praising this government for what it’s been able to do, Kateka said the Head of State should allow people to praise him instead. “He is a self-praiser. He praises himself. That is the nature of narcissists. A narcissist tends to praise themselves. They see things when others are not seeing them. So we’re not surprised by his...