SHIWANG’ANDU PF Member of Parliament Stephen Kampyongo has called on the government to increase funding to the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) in the 2025 supplementary budget. Debating in the National Assembly, Thursday, Kampyongo argued that the K342,082,000 allocated to the ECZ by the Ministry of Finance was insufficient for the commission to effectively carry out key electoral activities ahead of the 2026 general elections. “In the substantive budget for the fiscal year 2025, we approved a total sum of K327,976,373 and the honourable minister has come back to us seeking approval for the total sum of K342,082,000. As we all know, 2026 will be an election year. We are going to conduct the general elections in presidential, parliamentary and...