STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe won’t become President next year, stating that he is just “politicking” on most of his statements. Hamasaka was commenting on Dr M’membe’s recent remarks that once his party was ushered into power next year, his government would initiate a constitutional reform process aimed at reducing the power held by politicians. Many opposition leaders and Civil Society Organisations, including the Law Association of Zambia (LAZ), have voiced concerns regarding Bill 7, with some calling for its withdrawal and others saying it’s a dead bill. However, in an interview, Saturday, Hamasaka said the UPND administration would not listen to the opposition, but would instead focus on what was...