NGOCC has called on political parties to consider nominating women for the upcoming Mfuwe by-elections, scheduled for August 7, 2025. Nominations for these by-elections are set for Wednesday, July 9, 2025. In an interview, Monday, NGOCC Executive Director Anne Anamela Mbewe said there were capable women out there who were ready to stand and win elections. “When we had the Lumezi by-elections, actually, it was just after we had had some engagement with political parties and they had produced a communique in which they actually undertook that they were going to ensure that they had affirmative action and would nominate women as much as possible. And we even issued a statement ahead of the Lumezi elections urging political parties to...