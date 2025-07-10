HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima has confirmed an outbreak of meningitis in Mwense district, with 83 suspected cases, five confirmed cases and two deaths recorded. Giving an update on the outbreak, Thursday, Dr Muchima disclosed that last week, the Ministry received a report about the deaths of two male learners, both aged 19, from Mwense Secondary School, after a few days of complaining of fevers, headaches, abdominal pains and dizziness. He noted that over the past month, Mwense District Hospital had seen an increase in learners visiting the health center with flu-like symptoms, headaches, vomiting and diarrhoea. “Last week, we received information about the sudden deaths of two male learners, both aged 19 from Mwense Secondary School on 8th June...