GREEN Economy and Environment Minister Mike Mposha says Patriotic Front (PF) members should not cry foul when they are asked to account for their wealth, noting that many of them predicted their own arrests while still in office because they were engaged in illegal activities. And Mposha says it is shocking that the PF would claim it is the only party that knows how to govern when it neglected the well-being of Zambians and left behind a legacy of economic mismanagement. His comments follow remarks by PF faction Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda, who on Tuesday claimed that Zambia could not enjoy peace because the law was not being applied fairly, pointing to the number of opposition MPs who have been...