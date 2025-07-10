POLICE have formally charged and arrested Lusaka businesswoman Faith Musonda for Criminal Trespass and Espionage. In a statement, Thursday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Chipo Kaitisha said the charges against Musonda follow her alleged attempt to gain entry into Community House without lawful authority, between 00:30 and 01:00 on July 2, 2025. Kaitisha added that Musonda remained in police custody awaiting court appearance. “The Zambia Police Service has formally charged and arrested Faith Musonda, aged 41, of Chalala, Lusaka, for two counts thus, Criminal Trespass contrary to Section 306 Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia and Espionage contrary to Section 3(a) of the State Security Act, Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia. Brief facts of the matter are...