CHAMA North PF MP Yotam Mtayachalo has urged other political parties to work with the Patriotic Front, stating that only PF and its alliance partner Tonse can unseat UPND next year. In an interview, Thursday, Mtayachalo said PF was currently the strongest opposition because it had members of parliament, councillors and mayors. He added that next year’s election would be a contest between UPND and Tonse. “It’s high time that these other political parties begin to join Tonse and work with PF, because PF has members of parliament, it has councillors, it has mayors, it has chairpersons, so it is currently the strongest opposition. For you to unseat UPND next year, there is no other political party that can do...