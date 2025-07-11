Socialist Party National Youth Chairperson Kelvin Kaunda says the decision by the party and its alliance partners to field separate candidates in the upcoming Mfuwe Constituency by-election is a calculated strategy aimed at strengthening their collective position ahead of the 2026 general elections. On Wednesday, the Socialist Party and the Tonse Alliance submitted nominations for separate candidates in the by-election scheduled for August 7, 2025. The Tonse Alliance is fielding Brian Kunda, while the Socialist Party has nominated Charles Mubanga. Speaking during an interview, Thursday, Kaunda insisted that the move should not be misinterpreted as a sign of division within the alliance. “Well, we are being deliberate and this must never be construed that there’s a difference or that there’s...