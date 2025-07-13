COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo says the church is government’s strategic partner in building a society with a strong moral fibre. Matambo has also donated 200 pockets of cement towards the construction of community service buildings by the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA) Dorcas Mothers on the Copperbelt. Speaking when he attended the SDA Copperbelt Conference Dorcas Rally in Ndola yesterday, Matambo said the church was government’s strategic partner, adding that true religion was about helping those in need. “May I also remind you that the government and the church are strategic partners in serving the same constituency and that church projects are vital in building a strong moral fibre of our society. The new dawn government appreciates the SDA...