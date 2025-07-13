PATRIOTIC Front (PF) faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda has criticised Vice-President Mutale Nalumango, accusing her of behaving like a “common cadre on the street” and giving “unintelligent answers” when responding to questions in Parliament. This comes after Vice-President Nalumango on Friday urged opposition parties to stop using former president Edgar Lungu’s name in their political campaigns, arguing that doing so evokes wrong emotions among citizens. She said the practice was culturally inappropriate and likened it to witchcraft. But in an interview, Nakacinda hit back, accusing the UPND leadership of double standards and questioning who was more of a witch between those criticising Lungu after his death and those celebrating his legacy. “Some of the responses they give are sickening because...