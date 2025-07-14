Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Wednesday 8th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says it is deeply disrespectful to equate Vice-President Mutale Nalumango to a mere political cadre, in response to criticism from PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda. Mweetwa said this during an interview on Sunday, while also warning the opposition that their recent losses in by-elections are only a glimpse of the political “tsunami” awaiting them in 2026. Recently, Vice-President Nalumango advised the opposition to stop invoking the name of late former president Edgar Lungu during campaigns, saying it was culturally inappropriate and likened the behaviour to witchcraft. In response, Nakacinda accused her of acting like a common street cadre and giving “unintelligent” responses in Parliament. But Mweetwa came to Nalumango’s defence, saying the Vice-President was...