FORMER PF secretary general Davies Mwila says he prays that the UPND continues to be in power, because no one will be willing to accept them back into society with the way they are treating Zambians. Responding to Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa’s statement that President Hichilema had delivered Zambians from corruption and oppression, likening him to a biblical figure leading people to the promised land, Mwila said the UPND had not fulfilled any promises. “Which promised land? We’re going nowhere as a country. They’ve not fulfilled any of the promises they made. Fertiliser should be at K150. Politicians forget what they said. So Zambians are worse off than any government since independence. When you bring in a new government,...