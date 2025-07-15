PATRIOTIC Front (PF) faction Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda says the party will head to its convention immediately after the burial of former president Edgar Lungu. Responding to remarks by former PF central committee member Charles Kakoma, who recently said the opposition would remain fragmented until 2026, Nyirenda said it was the ruling UPND’s wish to see a divided opposition, but that would soon change once the PF selects a new leader. “Who is fighting now? Are there any fights at the moment that I’m not aware of? Mr Kakoma has hurried to give that statement because as far as I’m concerned there’s no leader who has all the people, the ones who aspire to be presidents, all of them...