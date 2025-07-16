UPND member Paul Moonga says he currently does not see anyone capable of leading the PF. Commenting on PF Deputy Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda’s remarks that the party would hold its convention immediately after the burial of former president Edgar Lungu, Moonga said he would wait to see the outcome of that convention. He said Lungu’s funeral had revealed that even those he thought had the potential to be leaders would not be capable of leading the PF. “PF now is a disaster, even Tonse Alliance now is a disaster. Everything is in a shambles, a disaster for selfish motives, everybody wants to be a president. Some things are inborn, leadership is not easy. So Lubinda, let him try to...