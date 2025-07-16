DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri says Zambia’s non-conviction based forfeiture (NCBF) law is aimed at dismantling sophisticated criminal networks run by “thugs in suits” who hide behind wealth and powerful legal representation. Speaking during the official opening of a high-level training on NCBF, Phiri challenged investigators to match the sophistication of criminals with professionalism and diligence in their work. According to a statement by the National Prosecution Authority on Facebook, the DPP clarified that the NCBF law is not a tool for political persecution but a mechanism to recover illicit assets accumulated through organised crime. “Zambia’s fight against organised crime took a bold step forward yesterday as the learned Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr Gilbert A. Phiri SC,...