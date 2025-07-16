Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE are investigating a brutal incident of aggravated robbery and murder that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at Rubis Filling Station in Hellen Kaunda area. According to a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, at approximately 03:00 hours, two fuel attendants were ambushed and violently attacked by an unknown number of criminals, suspected to have been armed. Hamoonga said the assault resulted in the death of one attendant, while the other is currently in critical condition with multiple head injuries. “The Zambia Police Service at Mtendere Police Station has launched an investigation following a brutal incident of aggravated robbery and murder that occurred during the early hours of today Wednesday, July 16,...