TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) has expressed concern over the findings of the forensic audit which exposed serious procurement irregularities at ZAMMSA. TIZ says failure to take decisive action will create a culture of impunity not just in the health sector but other sectors as well. A forensic audit into suspected drug pilferage conducted by PwC has revealed massive price inflation in medicines and medical supplies procured by ZAMMSA under the “mop-up” exercise, with some prices inflated by as much as 1,600 percent. In a statement, Tuesday, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said the incidents were a serious indictment on the effectiveness of Zambia’s procurement systems and institutional oversight mechanisms. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) is deeply alarmed by revelations carried in...