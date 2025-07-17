PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says it is heartless to expect Chawama PF MP Tasila Lungu Mwansa to attend Parliament while her father’s body remains in a morgue. On Tuesday, Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti reserved a ruling regarding Tasila’s continued absence from the House. This was after Zambezi East UPND MP Brian Kambita rose on a Point of Order, questioning whether the House was in order to allow Tasila to continue serving as a member of parliament when she had no intention of returning to the country. Commenting on this, Nakacinda wondered how Tasila was expected to be in the House when she was still mourning her father, who had not even been buried yet. “The people...