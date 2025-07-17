PEOPLE’S Alliance for Change (PAC) leader Andyford Banda says government cannot grow the economy by over-taxing Zambians. On Friday, Finance and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane said the introduction of a minimum alternative tax is an initiative aimed at ensuring the informal sector contributes to the economy by paying tax. Commenting on this in an interview, Banda argued that small businesses in the informal sector were already paying taxes indirectly. He wondered how small businesses would pay tax when they made minimal profit. “Tax must be paid on any income that is earned by any person. So any person who earns some kind of income must be able to pay their taxes to the government. But we’re wondering how...