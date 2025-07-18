GOVERNMENT has deferred the Non-Governmental Organisation Bill to allow for further consultations. Speaking in that National Assembly, Thursday, Acting Minister of Community Development and Social Services Jack Mwiimbu asked for deferment of the Bill to a later date. “Madam Speaker with leave of the House, we ask that the NGO Bill No. 6 of 2025 be deferred to a later date to enable us to make further consultations,” said Mwiimbu. Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti granted leave to allow for further consultations of the Bill. “Thank you very much, leave granted, the Bill is deferred to a later date to allow for further consultations,” said Speaker Mutti. Other Bills which were read the third time included: Animal Health...