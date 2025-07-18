ACTING Minister of Finance and National Planning Chipoka Mulenga has presented the Zambia Institute of Procurement and Supply Bill No. 11 of 2025 to Parliament, which seeks to rename and reform the country’s procurement regulatory body. And Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Sylvia Masebo has presented the Lands and Deeds Registry (Amendment) Bill No. 13 of 2025, which proposes to empower the Chief Registrar with new authority over land title documentation. Presenting the Bill before the National Assembly on Wednesday, Mulenga said the proposed legislation aims to continue the existence of the Zambia Institute of Purchasing and Supply (ZIPS) under a new name, the Zambia Institute of Procurement and Supply, and expand its mandate. “Madam Speaker I beg to...