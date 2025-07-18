STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka has dismissed claims that government has released K500,000 and sent a delegation to South Africa to discuss the repatriation of former president Edgar Lungu’s remains, saying he does not believe public funds would be wasted on such a matter. A post on the official Patriotic Front (PF) Facebook page alleged that President Hakainde Hichilema had released the funds and dispatched a team to engage in discussions over the former president’s alleged death and repatriation. The PF further claimed that the delegation included former deputy minister Jonas Shakafuswa, Kaweche Kaunda, son of founding president Kenneth Kaunda, and others. However, in an interview, Hamasaka questioned the rationale behind such a mission, especially given that the...