ZAMMSA Senior Manager Corporate Communications, Bradley Chingobe, says the findings of the forensic report do not mean that people are stealing at ZAMMSA today. Chingobe says the forensic audit covered the period between January 2023 to December 2024, and structural reforms have since been instituted at ZAMMSA. Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix, Friday, Chingobe insisted that the forensic audit into the alleged theft of drugs was not meant for the public. “This is a classified document, and as media personnel, we have the responsibility to inform and educate the masses about what this document is about and how it should be managed. In July 2023, the Minister of Health announced to the country that 61 containers were diverted...