UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says the ruling party has deliberately restrained itself from retaliating against the Patriotic Front (PF) in order to safeguard national peace and unity. His remarks follow comments made by PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda, who recently likened Vice-President Mutale Nalumango to an ordinary cadre after she advised PF members to stop invoking the name of former president Edgar Lungu in their political campaigns, comparing it to witchcraft. But in an interview, Mwaliteta warned that if the UPND chose to respond in kind, the consequences could be far worse. “UPND has swallowed more than enough from these colleagues. We have restrained ourselves. They’ve exhibited hate against our President. Anybody who talks about ECL they...