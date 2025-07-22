DIRECTOR of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Gilbert Phiri says it shouldn’t be difficult for an individual to at least reasonably explain how they acquired their wealth when asked to do so. And Phiri says despite complaints that non-conviction based forfeiture targets certain individuals, no one has clearly pointed out a person serving in public office who hasn’t been pursued for any allegations. In an interview, Phiri explained that non-conviction based forfeiture was aimed at individuals who have amassed wealth but couldn’t explain its sources. “The point that people miss when we talk about non-conviction based forfeiture is that people need to understand the essence of why even non-conviction based forfeiture? That’s important. Historically, it was extremely difficult to secure convictions in...