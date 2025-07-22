COMMUNITY Action Against Corruption (CAAC) says the Anti-Corruption Commission and Drug Enforcement Commission have become irrelevant in the fight against graft. Organisation Chief Executive Officer Brighton Tembo says the UPND is dealing in highly mechanised corruption while PF was a group of pick pockets. In an interview, Sunday, Tembo said the ACC and DEC have failed to act on current corruption. “We can also refer to the Anti-Corruption Commission and Drug Enforcement Commission. These are institutions that have now become irrelevant in the fight against corruption. We do not fight against corruption by holding a press conference. They have failed to act on the Financial Intelligence [Trends] Report for two years, 2022 and 2024. They know that if they touch...